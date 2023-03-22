Spirax Sarco Volunteers at Camp Discovery

Volunteers from local manufacturer Spirax Sarco, a global leader in steam system engineering and management with offices in 62 countries, a spent two days helping out at Camp Discovery in Blythewood. On Monday March 13, the finance department of Spirax- Sarco rolled up their sleeves and fired up the drills to help put together benches for the camp. Returning on Friday March 17, the leadership team then helped to refresh the look of the historic cemetery located on the grounds by painting the fencing.
Situated on 116 conserved acres of forests, meadows, creeks, and wetlands at 208 Claude Bundrick Road in Blythewood, Camp Discovery provides a unique outdoor learning environment for year-round exploration and experiential learning. To find out more about Camp Discovery visit https://www.campdiscoverysc.org/.