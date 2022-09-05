SRO SPOTLIGHT Brad Redfearn

School resource officer spotlight
Deputy Brad Redfearn
Pageland Elementary/Petersburg Primary
Hometown: Cheraw
How many years have you served as a SCHOOL resource officer?
This is my first year as a school resource officer. I supervised school resource officers when I worked with the Rock Hill Police Department. I worked with the department for 23 years.
How many years have you been with Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office?
I retired from law enforcement after working three years with the Cheraw Police Department. This is my first year with the Sheriff’s Office.
Why did you want to become a resource officer?
I love working with children. My mother, Sandra Redfearn, was an educator for several years. I want to have a positive influence on the students. I want to teach them that they can trust us, and that we are their friends. I want them to be able to talk to us about anything.
What is a typical day like for you?
I report to school at 7:15 a.m. I help the teachers get the students out of the cars. I check all the exterior doors to make sure they are locked.
I visit Petersburg Primary twice a day. I have a good relationship with the children. We do a lot of high fives and fist bumps. They also get to ask me questions. My main mission is to make sure everybody is safe.
How is the job different from other law enforcement jobs you’ve had?
It’s definitely less stressful. There is a set schedule, which is not normal for a police officer.
What important skills are needed for this job?
Communication is the most important skill that is needed to be a school resource officer. You have to be able to communicate, not just with the children and staff, but also with the parents.
Family
My wife, Treacy, is an occupational therapist with the school district. We have three children, Matthew, Megan and Kody.
What interests or hobbies do you have outside of your job?
My wife and I love horses. We have four of them on our farm. I love doing farm work, driving the tractor, building fences and mowing grass.