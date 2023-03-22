BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — “Voices from the Community” founder Betty Bradshaw said the second annual “Stop the Violence” parade and rally held March 11 in downtown Bishopville was a success. “I thought the event went really well and thank everyone who participated,” Bradshaw said. “The churches, the different organizations, the parents and families of victims, the people who traveled from other towns and cities to support stopping the violence in our communities—they were all amazing.”
Still, Bradshaw, who lost her own son to gun violence in August 2021, believes more people in Lee County should come out and support events like this. “This town is too small to have so many killings and unsolved murder cases,” she said. “We are tired; we are hurting and we are standing together to stop gun violence and murder in our communities. I, along with others who have joined me, will continue this fight to bring back unity, peace and justice in our communities.”
Both Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon and Bishopville Police Chief J.D. Dellinger supported the march and rally.
“Gun violence among our youth is one of the major issues in Bishopville, all of Lee County and the country as a whole,” Dellinger said. “ ‘Stop the Violence’ is definitely something that I as chief of police and the city as a whole needs to be behind and support. We need to get the message out to our youth to put down the guns and stop this unnecessary violence.”
Bradshaw said she is grateful to the local officials, including Bishopville Mayor Grady Brown, city and county council members who marched in the parade, and the speakers who addressed the issue of gun violence.
“We’re saying ‘Enough is enough’ and we want to stop the violence in our communities,” she said. “From all the love and support I received through this event, I now know that I am not alone in this fight. We’re losing our kids to both death and incarceration so I say to the ones who just sit back and be quiet--don’t wait for it to knock on your door. Now is the time to speak up against gun violence because the pain of losing a child is overwhelming and raw.”
Bradshaw founded “Voices from the Community” two years ago after the loss of her son, Nashon Hickmon, who was shot and killed after an altercation with another young man outside a gas station on Sumter Highway.
Javon Malik Myers, 23, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime that cost Hickmon his life.
Two young men — one lost his life and the other’s life was altered forever, Bradshaw said. Families and friends were left grieving and heartbroken, asking why this happened and what could have been done to prevent the tragedy. In addition to her son, Bradshaw lost her sister in 2006 and her nephew in 2015, both to acts of violence. Her sister was a victim of domestic violence while her nephew was shot in the head; his body was discovered in a wooded area.
“All of these senseless killings,” Bradshaw said. “God laid this on my heart to do something and that’s why I founded ‘Voices from the Community’ and how the first march came to be. We want peace and a better tomorrow in our community. We want justice for the victims.”