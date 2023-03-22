One of the most memorable experiences as a lad was visitation of friends and family at our home, especially before dinner or supper on weekends.
There was laughter and reminiscence of the past and looking at the present happenings with family, friends and church. Folks in the old days were content with just living simple lives.
Working crops on the farm, growing meat, planting a garden, cooking and keeping house was just the style of the days. Any extra time created by rainy weather or harvested crops meant leisure time to visit with folks.
So it was these simple lives and activities that would dominate the talk at gatherings. Still, many visits leaned into the realm of taboo conversation. I guess you could say there were many stories exchanged in what I would now call our local unwritten tabloid.
Sign language was used in every sentence spoken. I never could figure out why each person attempted to use sign language as they spoke. With their hands, they would give directions or convey some meaning in their conversation. It was just plain odd to see these folks sitting around a circle on our front porch and all those hands in the air, expressing their talk.
So it was with all our country folk in the good ole days.