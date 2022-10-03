A local business owner wants to erect two electronic billboards on county property along U.S. 521 in Indian Land.

Garrett Crenshaw, president of Crenshaw Visions, is willing to give the county 10 acres of prime property in the Buford community in trade for a 99-year lease to place billboards at the Indian Land Recreation Center and near the Lancaster County EMS headquarters.

