A local business owner wants to erect two electronic billboards on county property along U.S. 521 in Indian Land.
Garrett Crenshaw, president of Crenshaw Visions, is willing to give the county 10 acres of prime property in the Buford community in trade for a 99-year lease to place billboards at the Indian Land Recreation Center and near the Lancaster County EMS headquarters.
“This is a trade deal,” Crenshaw said at the Sept. 26 meeting of Lancaster County Council. “I’m not asking for something for nothing.”
Following a 30-minute-long and, at times, tense politics-laced discussion at the meeting, council members voted 5-2 to have staff look into the legal and practical ramifications.
County Councilman Allen Blackmon made the complicated motion and Billy Mosteller seconded it.
“Any point in time, we can always vote it down,” Blackmon said.
“We can at least move this thing forward.”
Council members Brian Carnes and Terry Graham voted against the motion. Both of them represent the Indian Land area.
Multiple obstacles
The unconventional proposal faces multiple legal and procedural hoops.
County leaders must first determine if the swap falls under the county’s procurement policy, which requires the securing of three open bids instead of one from a sole source, like Crenshaw Visions.
“That has not be done yet,” said Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall.
Council would also have to modify regulations in the Unified Development Ordinance, the county’s blueprint for growth and development. That requires the county’s planning commission to weigh in on the proposal.
“There are a lot of legal concerns that would have to be worked through,” said Lancaster County Attorney John DuBose.
Crenshaw Visions approached the county in June about the possible swap.
“The markets are continuously changing. Print media does not have the viewership or readership that it used to.
“ The way advertising has evolved has changed,” said County Council Chairman Steve Harper.
“There has been some interest to look at this.”
Carnes had little interest in pursuing the matter, noting that the county should not be in the business of “renting property” to any for-profit businesses.
Both of the county-owned properties are zoned istitutional and are inside the county’s Highway Corridor Overlay District (HCO) classification. Billboards are allowed in either classification.
Carnes also opposes allowing billboards on institutional property. Most of the property in the county zoned as institutional, he said, belongs to county, the school district or to churches.
“We just spent millions of dollars to upgrade the recreation center in Indian Land and we have a beautiful building there,” Carnes said. “Why we would want to put a billboard out in front of it so it blocks the view of the building?”
Blackmon told Carnes that leasing the property for billboards is no different than renting sports complexes for tournaments.
“This is a different situation than soccer fields,” said Carnes in an abrupt response.
Property swap
Mosteller noted that Crenshaw was willing to give the county 10 acres of “prime property” in exchange for using the property for billboards.
Adjacent to Buford High School, the 10 acres is at the intersection of U.S. 522 (North Rocky River Road) and Tabernacle Road. Mosteller said the property would be an ideal spot for a new fire station.
“We need to take a hard look at getting the piece of property,” Mosteller said. “That’s a real valuable piece of property.”
Graham was frustrated by the entire proposal, calling it reactionary and “jumping through hoops for one applicant.” While the property may benefit Buford, Graham said allowing the billboards along U.S. 521 doesn’t help Indian Land one bit.
“They’re not hurting Indian Land,” Mosteller answered back.
“You are hurting Indian Land and that’s the whole point…. Ask the constituents of Indian Land,” said a dejected Graham. He expects future council meetings to be packed with those opposing the swap.
Getting a fully vetted proposal back on the council floor before the end of the year also puts council in a time crunch. Normally, council doesn’t like to carry over anything under consideration to the new calendar year. But in this case, that could happen.
“This council makes its biggest mistakes when it does things under pressure and rushed…. I don’t have a problem with looking at it, but I have a problem with cramming it in,” Graham said.
Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.