YORK COUNTY — The Master Gardeners of York County announce their Joy of Gardening Symposium, “Cultivate the Garden Within.” Now in its 17th year, this event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg.

The program will bring garden enthusiasts together for a full day of learning, information sharing, inspiration and garden-themed shopping, plus an exciting silent auction and a chance to win fabulous door prizes.

