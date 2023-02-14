YORK COUNTY — The Master Gardeners of York County announce their Joy of Gardening Symposium, “Cultivate the Garden Within.” Now in its 17th year, this event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Gateway Conference Center in Richburg.
The program will bring garden enthusiasts together for a full day of learning, information sharing, inspiration and garden-themed shopping, plus an exciting silent auction and a chance to win fabulous door prizes.
Keynote speaker is Kelly Norris, visionary horticulturist and plantsman. His most recent book, “New Naturalism: Designing and Planting a Resilient, Ecologically Vibrant Home Garden” (Cool Springs Press), debuted in January 2021. Norris has garnered acclaim for his high-energy, zealous presentations on the national stage, leading many to call him one of the rising stars of American horticulture.
For information on the roster of six speakers and presentation topics, and to register online, visit https://symposium.yorkmg.org. The registration fee, which includes lunch, is $75. Registration closes Feb. 15.
About MGYC
The Master Gardeners of York County is a nonprofit organization of certified master gardeners, whose mission is to foster greater public awareness of environmentally sound gardening practices through education, volunteer community service and assisting in the training of master gardener interns.
The group is affiliated with the S.C. Master Gardener Program administered by Clemson University Extension Service.
For details on the York County group’s many community service activities and programs, visit https://www.yorkmg.org.