Lancaster County School District announced the winners of its annual holiday card competition for students Dec. 9.
The three winners are Morgan Blackmon, a second-grader at Buford Elementary School; Manvi Tyagi, a seventh-grader at Indian Land Middle; and Ciara Gray, a senior at Indian Land High.
The winning designs are displayed on the district’s Christmas cards sent out to community members.
The youngest winner drew her inspiration from reading “I Wish to be a Christmas Tree,” by Colleen Monroe.
“I did watercolor, paint, pencil and markers,” Morgan said.
Manvi Tyagi entered the competition after her ILMS art teacher, Teresa Petty, recommended it.
“I wouldn’t have won if it wasn’t for her,” she said. “I was actually a little surprised; I didn’t expect to win. But then I was really happy.”
Manvi drew inspiration from cozy winter scenes, with a wood cabin and a snowman.
Ciera Gray has been drawing since she was in preschool, and said that art has been her talent for her whole life, making her the artist of the family.
“I’m not always confident in my work, but my family and friends keep me going, and I’m grateful for it,” she said.
Gray said her design was inspired by images of Christmas carolers and her favorite animal — dogs.
“Who doesn’t love dogs?” she said. “I did my best to make up simple, but festive outfits for them, too.”
Gray encourages future competition winners to be as creative as they want, and to use creative freedom to express themselves.
“Shout-out to the other two winners,” Gray said. “They really did an amazing job with their designs, and I honestly adore their work. So, a huge congratulations to them!”