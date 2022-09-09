Three women were arrested on various drug charges Sept. 2 after a search warrant was executed at a Memorial Park Road home in Lancaster.
All three women – Marsha B. Arioli, 48, and Lakeshia Shontae Campbell, 33, both of Lancaster, and Bianca Gabrielle Craig, 32, of Heath Springs – were at Arioli’s home during the search.
Agents with the Lancaster County Multijurisdictional Narcotics Task Force, the Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) and a sheriff’s office K-9 unit went to the home early Sept. 2 to serve the search warrant, based upon a previous sale of narcotics from the apartment.
During the search, agents recovered suspected cocaine, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and four pills believed to be gabapentin. The drugs were found in two different bedrooms in the home and on Craig herself. Agents also found digital scales, a syringe, baggies and other drug paraphernalia.
The search was conducted without incident, and all three women were arrested and taken to the Lancaster County Detention Center.
Arioli was charged with distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to Erwin Elementary School. She posted bonds totaling $8,000 on Sept. 7 and was released.
Campbell was charged with possession of gabapentin without a prescription. She was released later that day on a $5,000 personal-recognizance bond.
Craig was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of gabapentin without a prescription and three counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in proximity to Erwin Elementary School. She remains in jail on bonds totaling $21,000.
“We have received frequent complaints about drug activity at this location,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The task force agents have been working the house and were able to get a search warrant and take everybody there to jail. We will continue to monitor activity there and will be back if this illegal activity continues.”
Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.