Building a regional recreational/sports park in the north end of the county is going to cost more than $30 million.
“Full park build-out, you’re looking at rough, plus or minus, $30 million,” said Andrew Pack of Woolpert Design during an update to Lancaster County Council members at their Monday, Oct. 10 meeting.
The Woolpert firm was selected to design and develop the master plan for the 85-acre park, which will be adjacent to the Roselyn development along U.S. 521 near the North Corner area.
Council gave the preliminary master plan a thumb’s up, but there is still a lot of work to do before the project goes out to bid.
The first phase of construction could begin next fall.
“I’m excited for where we are at and what we are going to be able to actually build,” said Lancaster County Council Chairman Steve Harper.
Master plan
Woolpert’s recommended master plan includes a 15,000 square-foot multipurpose gym/indoor meeting events center, pickleball and basketball courts, a maintenance area, a pavilion/picnic area, a playground and splash pad, four multi-use athletic fields, restrooms and concessions, a small amphitheater, a four field baseball/softball complex, up to 900 parking spaces and a network of hiking trails that meander throughout the property.
The idea for the regional park came from a study in 2015 by Clemson University’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism. Drawing opinions from 200 local participants, the researchers recommended that the county’s top tourism priority be a large, centrally located complex for recreation and other public events, with the ideal location being near the U.S. 521 corridor between Lancaster and Indian Land.
Last year, the county paid $2.3 million for almost 85 acres for the sports complex in Roselyn, a 2,000-home subdivision and commercial development that Lennar Carolinas is building off U.S. 521 between Shiloh Unity and West North Corner roads. At the time, the appraised value of the property was $2.5 million.
Council is also looking at buying an additional 20 acres of property for the park, but nothing has been finalized.
The goal is designing park amenities around the existing topography to leave as much green space and open space as possible, said James Mann, Woolpert landscape architect/phase manager.
“You’ve got parks within the park,” Mann said. “We’ve tried to design all these amenities to support all-day long types of events.”
One of the baseball/softball diamonds would also be a full-sized collegiate baseball park with covered seating and other amenities.
The county is working on a proposal with the University of South Carolina to make the recreation park the official home of the USC Lancaster Lancers. Harper said USC has agreed to pick up $850,000 of the cost to build the collegiate baseball field.
County Councilman Billy Mosteller noted that ample parking is a must.
“You have USCL using a field up there and have large crowds,” he said. “You’ve got all those ball fields playing and all those soccer fields playing tournaments on the weekends, bringing lots of people, it’s going to take a lot of parking. Every day ain’t gonna be overflowing, but weekends will be really heavy.”
Possible options
A more pricey option includes a 50,000-square-foot multipurpose recreational center with an indoor running track, instead of the 15,000-square-foot facility included in Woolpert’s recommended master plan.
The 15,000-square-foot facility is near the front of the 85-acre tract, but the 50,000-square-foot facility would be positioned near the back of the property.
Another option council will consider is adding a disc golf course along some of the walking trails.
The larger facility and the disc golf course, Mann said, will bump up the cost higher than the estimated $30 million.
“Those are some new options we have not presented before,” he told council. “Therefore, we can bring back more data. I think that’s something we wanted to explore a little more.”
Councilwoman Charlene McGriff liked the proposed master plan, but said County Council must consider the overall cost.
“Every time we add something optional, we need to know what it’s going to cost,” she said.
The sports complex will be paid for through the county’s 2% hospitality tax levied on prepared meals, drinks and alcoholic beverages served by restaurants, as well as deli and ready-to-eat foods sold in grocery stores.
The hospitality tax passed in June 2016. The county has about $7.2 million in hospitality-tax revenue on hand and collects about $2 million each year, said County Finance Director Veronica Thompson.
“We were planning on bonding some portion of this against our revenue stream,” Harper said. “We need an update before we start our wants list.”
County Councilman Allen Blackmon also wants to know what the operational costs of the facility will be for the Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the county’s possible liability cost for the splash pad.
“From my automobile insurance, if I want to pay less cost, I drive a Toyota Corolla. If I really want to up my cost and overhead, I drive a Corvette with 700 horsepower. I just kinda want to know that,” he said.