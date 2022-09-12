KARE GOLF

A golfer gets ready to tee off as part of a foursome at the KARE golf tournament Aug. 20 at the Kershaw Golf Course.

 Courtesy of KARE

An unseasonably cooler morning and blue skies that defied the weather forecast made for a perfect setting for the fourth annual KARE Charity Golf Tournament, held Aug 20.

Thirty teams of golfers played this year. There were two flights, at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

