An unseasonably cooler morning and blue skies that defied the weather forecast made for a perfect setting for the fourth annual KARE Charity Golf Tournament, held Aug 20.
Thirty teams of golfers played this year. There were two flights, at 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
The Kershaw Golf Course provided a perfect setting for a full day of golf and fun. The town of Kershaw was once again a presenting sponsor, along with Founders Federal Credit Union and SABO Electrical.
After morning registration, 19 teams set out and returned from play around noon. The second flight began at 2 p.m. and returned around 6:30 p.m. In addition to first-, second- and third-place prizes, there were also contests for the longest drive, closest to the pin, hole-in-one and a putting contest.
First-place winners were David Vinson, Bill Rabon, Robbie Motley and Mike Nelson. Second place was Scott Croxton, Luke Croxton, Kenny Faulkenberry and Wade Floyd. Third place was the Oak Ridge Tree Service team of Simon Wright, Shane Brewer, Jonathan Scott and Wade Floyd.
Closest-to-the-pin winners were Wade Floyd (14), Logan Sowell (3) and Bart Conner (7).
Longest-drive winners were Logan Sowell (1), Emily Densmore (6) and Randy Young (6).
The morning putting winner was John Mahaffee and the afternoon putting winner was Zachary Mock.
The golf tournament is one of two major fundraisers organized annually by KARE. The committee is thrilled with the response this year. Funds raised at this year’s event will aid in continuing the mission of helping neighbors in need with practical support through hunger relief, financial assistance and resource referrals. KARE has served the Kershaw community since 1982.