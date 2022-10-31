There are 97 different ballot styles for the county’s almost 70,000 voters in this year’s midterm elections.
With a mammoth redistricting that shifted a third county political district into Indian Land, there will be the occasional occurrence where a voter mistakenly gets the wrong ballot.
However, those incidents should be few and far between, said Lancaster County Elections Director Mary Ann Hudson.
Through Monday, Oct. 31, almost 7,500 county voters had taken advantage of South Carolina’s new early voting laws.
“We’ve only had one ballot that was not correct and the voter notified us, as she should have,” Hudson said. “She did not see the person on the ballot she was allowed to vote for and told a poll worker. We verified it and gave her the correct ballot style.”
Prompted by federally required redistricting and the population explosion in the Panhandle, the new map moves Lancaster Council District 4 into Indian Land, giving its residents three of the body’s seven seats.
District 4 is at the very top of the county. Current District 4 residents have been shifted into council districts 1, 2 or 5.
The same shifts apply to the Lancaster County School Board races, as it uses the same districts as County Council.
The political boundaries of the city of Lancaster’s six voting districts also shifted from the redistricting process, which is required every decade to assure as close as possible equal representation at the local, state and national levels.
“It is a redistricting year. Our main goal is to make sure everyone votes where they are supposed to vote, gets the ballot they are supposed to get, and those votes are correctly tabulated, according to federal law,” Hudson said. “Someone else writes the election laws and we follow them.”
Hudson noted with the boundary changes, voters should make sure their voter registration is up to date online at info.scvotes.gov. You can check your personal information, the location of your voting precinct, and which voting districts you are in.
“Some of them have changed,” Hudson said, noting that a voter should notify a poll worker as soon as they realize the ballot is wrong.
“When you update 66,000 voter records, a few issues are bound to crop up,” she said. “We can address it as soon as you let us know.”
On Tuesday, the local elections office will also have an election helpline to assist voters. Those with questions can call 803-285-2969.
Early voting
Voters have three locations in Lancaster County to cast early ballots from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, Nov. 5.
The locations include the Del Webb Library, 7641 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land; the elections office on the lower level of Lancaster County Administration Building, 101 N. Main St., Lancaster; and the Heath Springs Seniors Complex, 5353 Kershaw Camden Highway, Heath Springs.
State elections officials reported Thursday, Oct. 27, that more than 170,000 voters had cast early ballots.
“The response has been high across all of South Carolina,” Hudson said. “We are hopeful a high turnout will continue throughout Election Day and voters will let their voices be heard.”