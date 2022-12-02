Looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit? Come join the Community Playhouse of Lancaster County for a touching, yet humorous version of Charles Dickens’ ”A Christmas Carol,” opening Wednesday, Dec. 7.
“A Christmas Carol” follows the story of grumpy, ill-tempered Ebenezer Scrooge, who finally discovers the true meaning of Christmas through a series of wild events involving the past, the future and the present.
“This is a great family fun show. It is the traditional ‘Christmas Carol’ performed in a different and humorous way,” said Genni Tiffany, who is directing the show. “It is also a little over an hour and fifteen minutes long, so it is a nice rest from the holiday hustle and bustle.”
“A Christmas Carol” stars Chris Smith as Ebenezer Scrooge and Matt Hansen as Bob Cratchit. The ensemble cast includes Catie Rowell, Crys Henderson, Brianna Peay, Ben Brock, Will Stokes, Lucy Hansen, Ella Farris and Julie Pittman.
Smith, who has played the grumpy, iconic Eb Scrooge in two other versions of “A Christmas Carol,” said he loves portraying him and being part of the community.
“The role of Scrooge works well for me, a lot of people would say,” said Smith, who also said it will be his last production with the Community Playhouse of Lancaster County, as he is moving.
“A Christmas Carol” is the 13th play Tiffany has directed for the Community Playhouse of Lancaster County. Catherine Wallace is the stage manager.
The play runs from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11 at the USC Lancaster Bundy Auditorium, 476 Hubbard Drive, Lancaster. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-10, and 3 p.m. Dec. 10-11.
Tickets are $16 for adults, $11 for students and seniors, and $6 for children age 5 and under, available online at www.lancasterplayhouse.com, or at the door. Dec. 8 is pay-what-you-can night.
Even the coldest of hearts will melt at this holiday production.