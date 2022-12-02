LANNWS-12-03-22 XMAS CAROL

Looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit? Come join the Community Playhouse of Lancaster County for a touching, yet humorous version of Charles Dickens’ ”A Christmas Carol,” opening Wednesday, Dec. 7.

“A Christmas Carol” follows the story of grumpy, ill-tempered Ebenezer Scrooge, who finally discovers the true meaning of Christmas through a series of wild events involving the past, the future and the present.

Trending Videos