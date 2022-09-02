The pain, the stigma and gnawing emptiness of losing a son to drugs is a 24/7 never-ending heartbreak for Gina Taylor.

“I think about him when I first wake up every day,” Taylor softly said about her son, Timothy Wash, who died from a drug overdose in 2019.

Follow reporter Greg Summers on Twitter @GregSummersTLN or contact him at 803-339-6869.

Trending Videos