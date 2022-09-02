The pain, the stigma and gnawing emptiness of losing a son to drugs is a 24/7 never-ending heartbreak for Gina Taylor.
“I think about him when I first wake up every day,” Taylor softly said about her son, Timothy Wash, who died from a drug overdose in 2019.
“The hardest day of the year is his birthday on April 29. The second day is the day we found him,” she said at a candlelight vigil Wednesday, Aug. 31, in front of the historic county courthouse on Main Street.
Taylor and her dad, Mickey Taylor, were among the 50-plus people at the somber downtown remembrance.
Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day. Its purpose is to raise awareness of overdoses, reduce the shame of drug-related deaths and acknowledge the grief felt by family and friends.
There were 53 overdose deaths in Lancaster County in 2021. Those at the vigil lit candles and paused for 53 seconds to remember each one of them. Fifty-three luminaries were placed on the courthouse steps and sidewalk to remember those who died from an overdose.
Even one luminary is one too many, said Donna Herchek executive director of Counseling Services.
So far, this year, there have been 19 overdose deaths in Lancaster County.
“Sometimes, it looks like all we can do is not enough, but we are not going to stop because we want to help,” Herchek said.
Never-ending trail
Patrick Tolbert of Counseling Services said drug addiction leads down a never-ending trail of brokenness.
“The overdoses are not going away; the aftermath is not going away,” said the former drug addict, who is also a minister.
“The biggest reason for that is society treats it like it is a plague,” Tolbert said. “We try to sweep things under the rug. We turn a blind eye to it.
“It’s ‘them people’ or ‘those people’ and it will continue to be that way until ‘them people’ or ‘those people’ become our people,” he said.
“Those who struggle with addiction, whatever form it is, they’re everyday people we encounter every day…. They’re not dirty, they’re not plagued, they’re not unworthy and not unloved.”
Tolbert said it’s time to take a stand and do something to help. Encouragement and acknowledgement go a long way to help someone struggling with active drug addiction.
“Enough is enough. We need to quit tryin’ to act like it doesn’t exist,” Tolbert said. “We need to quit acting like it’s not our problem. We need to quit walking around like we don’t see them. There is hope in this situation. There is a better way of life and we need to act on it today.”
And the time to act, he said, is now.
“I can’t help somebody or tell ’em about a better way of life if they’ve overdosed and died,” he said. “If we can reach one person, something clicks and they change their life. How many people can that person impact?” Tolbert said.
County initiatives
Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile said the substances taking lives are the biggest threat in society today.
There were more than 100,000 overdose deaths across the United States last year, the highest number ever recorded.
“If you have any idea of anyone with a substance abuse problem, encourage that person. Call my staff, call me to see if we can get them engaged in a program that already exists,” Faile said.
The county currently has two initiatives tailored to help those suffering with substance abuse.
Lancaster County paramedics, along with the sheriff’s office and mental health professionals, now go into homes to get people into treatment for addiction through Community Outreach by Paramedic Education (COPE) program.
LEAD, which stands for Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, allows the staff at the sheriff’s office to respond within three days to homes of those who overdosed to get them into a drug interdiction program. In LEAD, addicts with misdemeanor crimes go through treatment and counseling and are monitored by law enforcement.
Right now, there are 24 clients in LEAD and 27 clients in COPE. Faile noted that interactions between these clients and the law enforcement community have decreased by 72% because of the programs.
Faile said it takes teamwork and agency collaboration to tackle the fentanyl-fueled national drug crisis.
“The sheriff’s office is all in. We certainly pray for you and want the best for you,” Faile said.
Tolbert also assists with the COPE initiative.
“Just know there is hope,” he said.
