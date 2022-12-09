Abby Jack “Happy Jack” Brewer, 84, of Kershaw, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at MUSC Kershaw Health, Camden.
Born in Pageland, he was the son of the late Niven Brewer and Irma White Brewer Beckham.
Mr. Brewer loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and was a lifelong member of the Kershaw Country Club. He loved the Washington Redskins and the New York Yankees, but most of all, he loved the Clemson Tigers. “Happy Jack” loved to ride around making his stops in town, always ending up at Roberts Shell Station. He was a member of Abney Masonic Lodge No. 211 and a Shriner.
Surviving are his children, Mandy Laine Poston (Dennis), Heath Brewer (Kim) and Shane Brewer; six grandchildren, Jacob Poston, Seth Poston, Brooke Brewer, Parker (Gabby) Brewer, Raegen Brewer and Abby Brewer; and special friend, Shirley Mills.
He was preceded in death by a son, Mitch D. Brewer; grandson, Justin Brewer; and brother, Joel Brewer.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at First Baptist Church, 210 N. Matson St., Kershaw, with burial to follow in Kershaw City Cemetery. The Revs. Michael Owens and Gerald Montgomery will officiate.
The family will receive friends following the service in the cemetery.
Memorials contributions may be made to the Justin Brewer Memorial Scholarship Fund, 704 Country Club Road, Kershaw, SC 29067.
Baker Funeral Home is serving the Brewer family.