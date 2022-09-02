COLUMBIA — The S.C. Department of Agriculture’s Agribusiness Center for Research and Entrepreneurship (ACRE), in partnership with Clemson Cooperative Extension, is accepting applications for the fifth annual curriculum program for agribusiness innovators throughout South Carolina.

The curriculum is taught by Clemson agribusiness faculty and spans five two-hour virtual courses and an online Pitch Day. It offers an overview of business planning and management, including pre-planning, marketing, pricing, cost of production, profitability and financial statements. Participants will have the opportunity to pitch their business plan to a panel of judges for the chance to be awarded one of five $5,000 grants.

Trending Videos