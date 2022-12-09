Adell Shropshire Watts, 76, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
A daughter of the late Sam and Maybell Shropshire, she was born Jan. 15, 1946, in Heath Springs.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Adell Shropshire Watts, 76, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
A daughter of the late Sam and Maybell Shropshire, she was born Jan. 15, 1946, in Heath Springs.
Her funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen officiated.
Survivors include a son, Henry L. Watts II of Lancaster; a daughter, Dale L. Watts of Lancaster; three sisters, Rosie Collins of Prince Fredrick, Md., Janie Champion and Daisy Massey of Heath Springs.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to crawfh@comporium.net.