Visit the picnic shelter to learn about open hearth cooking during Andrew Jackson’s lifetime.

 Laura Ledford

Andrew Jackson State Park will host Andrew Jackson’s 256th Birthday Celebration from 10 a.m. until 4 pm. Saturday, March 18.

Take a stroll around the lawn to meet traditional crafters and reenactors. Listen to the blasts of black powder guns during firing demonstrations by Revolutionary War reenactors. See how everyday items that we can get at any retail store today were made by hand during seventh President Jackson’s time.

