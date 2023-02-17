The Andrew Jackson High School basketball squads opened the Class 2A state playoffs with big home wins.
The Lady Vols defeated Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 79-52, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, while the Andrew Jackson boys won, 88-25, over Edisto on Thursday, Feb. 16.
The third-ranked Lady Vols struggled early as they were tied at 14 with the fourth-seeded Lady Jaguars out of Region VI after the first quarter.
The Jaguars took their only lead of the game in the second quarter, 16-14, with 7:50 left in the half. Andrew Jackson responded with a 14-0 run to seize control of the game and went into halftime with a comfortable 47-21 lead.
The Volunteers won the third quarter, 18-14, and played their backups in the fourth as they cruised to the 79-52 victory.
The win improved the Andrew Jackson girls to 20-5 overall. Andrew Jackson advances to host Oceanside Collegiate, the No. 2 seed in Region VII. Oceanside defeated Marion, 32-31, in the first round and is ranked seventh in the Class 2A rankings.
The Lady Vols were led by freshmen Ayona Alexander and Ni’Yonna Asbelle, who each scored 24 points.
Boys game
On Thursday night, the fifth-ranked Andrew Jackson boys took on Edisto, the fourth seed out of Region VI. A dunk by the 6-foot-7-inch Edisto center cut the Andrew Jackson lead to 8-7, but the Vols finished the quarter outscoring Edisto, 18-2, which included a 15-0 run.
The momentum carried into the second quarter as Andrew Jackson started on a 16-0 run to lead 55-14 at the break.
Nothing seemed to slow down the Vols in the third quarter as they outscored the Cougars, 22-3.
Andrew Jackson went on to win, 88-25, to advance to host No. 3 seed Andrews out of Region VIII at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Andrews defeated No. 2 seed Bishop England, 52-38, on Thursday.
Ghaleb Wilson led the Vols with 31 points. Damias Seegars and Bryce Peterson each scored 13 points.
The Volunteer boys are 20-3 on the season and have won at least 20 games in two consecutive seasons.