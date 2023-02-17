LANSPTS-02-18-23 AJ HOOPS Trinity Delly

The Lady Vols' Trinity Delly takes a shot during Andrew Jackson's first-round playoff game Wednesday, Feb 15.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson High School basketball squads opened the Class 2A state playoffs with big home wins.

The Lady Vols defeated Ridgeland-Hardeeville, 79-52, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, while the Andrew Jackson boys won, 88-25, over Edisto on Thursday, Feb. 16.

