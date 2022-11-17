The Andrew Jackson High School basketball program had a banner 2021-22 season that saw both of its teams play for the Lower State Championship.
The Andrew Jackson boy’s basketball team fell in the Lower State game to eventual state champion Gray Collegiate Academy, but the Lady Vols advanced to the state title game after posting a 45-40 Lower State Championship win over Silver Bluff. The Lady Vols fell in the state championship to Christ Church Episcopal.
The Lady Vols have an uphill battle getting back to the state championship this season. Andrew Jackson lost its leading scorer, Tamia Watkins, who averaged 20.9 points per game, to transfer and key seniors Annsley Vick, Haleigh Payne and Caroline Hammond.
But first-year head coach Steven Fair is optimistic about this year’s team.
“We are the pre-season pick to repeat as region champion,” Fair said. “The key for us to reach that goal is consistency. We must be consistent every game and play at a high aggressive level.”
The Lady Vols return two starters from the 2021-22 state runner-up team. Sophomore Emily McCall and freshman Ni’Yonna Asbelle both averaged over 10 points a game last year. McCall has been voted the pre-season runner-up player of the year in Region 5-2A.
“McCall is our floor general, our facilitator, she is our three-point threat as well, and Asbelle can score from everywhere on the floor,” Fair said. “She gives us a strong presence under the basket, rebounding and defending.
“Ayona Alexander will be a good post addition for us. She has soft hands and can get us out in transition,” he said. “She is a freshman, and she is a great team player.”
Fair will also look to Leah Shropshire, Maddison Phillips and Trinity Delly for leadership on the court.
Seniors Molly McKittrick, Samiya Johnson and Tamara Shropshire add needed experience for the Lady Vols.
Bench depth includes Braylyn Riggins, Jayda Clinton and D’mya Wade.
The Lady Vols open the season Monday, Nov. 21 as part of the Milltown Classic at Catawba Ridge High.
AJ boys focus on state
Andrew Jackson boys basketball coach Danny Wright enters his 12th year leading the Volunteers on the hardwood.
In his previous 11 years, Wright has amassed 149 wins and has created a perennial winner at Andrew Jackson. Wright is focused on getting the Vols back to the state title game and he knows it’s going to take a lot of hard work and dedication.
“We are going to be a young, scrappy, hard-nosed, fundamentally sound team who bleeds defense,” Wright said. “With our size, we plan to push the tempo offensively and defensively.”
The Vols lost their top scoring threats from last season to graduation. Ca’Darrius Sowell led the team, scoring 25.5 points per game, followed by Tanas Watkins with 12.9 points per game.
“I’m looking to Ghaleb Wilson, Bryce Peterson, Jy’Kevius Johnson and Ja’Quarius Asbelle to be our leaders this year,” Wright said. “Zakaden Clyburn, Damais Seegars, John Mark Sowell and Ely Sowell will add a lot of energy and hustle, a good spark for us. We will need to limit our turnovers and play strong pressure defense for four quarters.
“We are really young, but we have a lot of heart and determination, which I think will play a big part in our success this season. I’m very excited about this team.”
The Vols boys team opens the season Wednesday, Nov. 23 with a tournament at Stall.