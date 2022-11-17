LANSPTS-11-19-22 AJ HOOPS PREVIEW Bryce Peterson

Andrew Jackson High School’s Bryce Peterson drives to the basket during a game last season. Peterson is one player head coach Danny Wright is looking forward to leading the Vols this season.

 Gwynn Leaird

The Andrew Jackson High School basketball program had a banner 2021-22 season that saw both of its teams play for the Lower State Championship.

The Andrew Jackson boy’s basketball team fell in the Lower State game to eventual state champion Gray Collegiate Academy, but the Lady Vols advanced to the state title game after posting a 45-40 Lower State Championship win over Silver Bluff. The Lady Vols fell in the state championship to Christ Church Episcopal.

