ALI COLUMN

Lou Brown Ali holds her 1-year-old son on the day she graduated with her master’s of social work degree.

 courtesy of Lou Brown Ali

When I was in graduate school, I had two close classmates — Jannie and Cozette. We were very supportive of each other and fully committed to all three of us marching across the stage to get our new master of social work degrees. I am not sure I would have made it without them.

As the end of our last year approached, with graduation looming but a few short weeks away, both Jannie and Cozette accepted job offers. I didn’t have one. While I was I very happy for them, I grew increasingly concerned that I didn’t have a job lined up.

Lancaster native Lou Brown Ali now lives in Henrico, Va., a suburb of Richmond.

Trending Videos