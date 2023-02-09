A Lancaster couple will celebrate 75 years together this weekend, just before Valentine's Day.
The Allens – Fulton, 95, and Chessie, 91, will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Sunday, Feb. 13. They met in Opp, Ala., and got married in 1948, when Fulton was 20 and Chessie was 16.
In 1958, they moved to Lancaster and have been here since.
Fulton's favorite part about being married for three-quarters of a century is not ever having to be by himself.
“She’s different from any other girl I ever knew,” he said. “But one of the things I love about her is she can get mad with me, and in a few minutes, it was all forgot.”
Fulton said his father had an old 1936 Chevrolet truck, and he would walk or take his bicycle to go see Chessie, until his dad could help him get his driver’s license.
“Everybody knew everybody, so that meant you did not need to know a whole lot to get where you needed to go (in Opp),” Fulton said.
With tears streaming down his face, Fulton said he does his best to make Chessie want him, and fulfill any dream she might have about him. He said if she was feeling any negative feelings about or toward him, then that meant he needed to get to work on fixing them.
Chessie said when she first met Fulton, she knew she liked him and his personality, and knew all about him, but never thought about marrying him then — much less for 75 years.
“We were being cuddly loverbugs, and he said, ‘do you love me,’ and I said, ‘yes I love you,” Chessie said of Fulton’s marriage proposal. She said the rest is history, and they have been together from that day on.
“I thought a lot of him when I first met him,” Chessie said. “When you first met a man (in the 1920s), you usually knew if you’re going to marry them or not, because if he’s hateful and mean-looking, then you don’t want him.”
The Allens' marriage was not always easy, as they went through periods of extreme poverty and being unsure they could provide for their five children.
The Allens have three daughters and two sons, one of which is adopted. They are Billy Allen, 74, Margie Reeder, 71, Marilyn Caskey, 65, Debra Cook, 61, and Jimmy, 45.
Fulton said raising their four kids, before adopting Jimmy, was “something else,” because “you worked on the farm, and that pretty well consumed all of your time.”
Their son Billy said that although their family came from extreme poverty, the Lord blessed them every day, and still continues to. Billy said those blessings presented themselves in his mother’s love for her family.
“When I look at my mother, that’s what I see, just that sacrificial love,” Billy said. “When I look at my daddy, the thing that I see in him is that familial authority figure. I admired him and, as I got older, I understood. Hip people may not like it, the wife may not like it, children may not like it, but someone has to be an authority.”
Marilyn and Billy said they feel like they could not have grown up with better parents. Even when they could not give them many material items, the Allens gave their children an abundance of love and support.
“Never could we, as kids, ever in our wildest dreams had better parents than what they were,” Billy said. “We always knew that we were loved, and there was nothing withheld from us that we needed.”
Marilyn said she thought everyone had “a mama and daddy like mine, until I found out different.”
“There was meat on the table, two vegetables and a piece of cornbread every time we sat down,” she said. “After we got older, Mama would always say, ‘save that meat for your daddy, now,’ if there was an extra piece; we never got that extra piece.
"It’s so funny now to watch them eat, because if there’s an (extra) piece of meat now, they fight over who is gonna eat it, because neither one of them will eat it.”
Fulton said his biggest advice to other married men out there is that “you’re always wrong, and your wife is always right.”
“She was more than a wife, more than a mother to the family,” Fulton said. “She was very beautiful, and the thing that really worked on me was that she was very stern, and you didn’t always get your way with her, but you (also) didn't always get the bad.”
Fulton said he knew that Chessie was not a “fallen angel,” but she was the most precious thing he had ever talked to, and she was different than any other girl he ever dated.
“It wasn’t hard for me to make up my mind, because I could see more woman in her than I could in any other girl I had actually ever talked to,” Fulton said.
Fulton said if he could do it all over again, he would marry Chessie again.