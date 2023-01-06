Amadysi Jackson, 21, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Amadysi Jackson, 21, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
A daughter of Kurestin White and Cedrick Jackson, she was born June 27, 2001, in Lancaster.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in the Lancaster High School Multi-purpose Building, with Pastor Johnnie Rose officiating. Burial will be in Lancaster Memorial Park Cemetery.
Viewing was 1-5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at Crawford Funeral Home.
Survivors include her parents; sisters, Tomeshiona Jackson, Cerena Jackson, Kelis Clinton, all of Lancaster; brothers, N-Dae Curry, Khiran Clinton, all of Lancaster; maternal grandparents, Polly and Thomas Mungo of Lancaster; paternal grandparent, Willie Jackson of Lancaster.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.