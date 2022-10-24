LANNWS-10-26-22 VETS DAY CONCERT LOGO

“American Rhapsodies,” a tribute concert by the Charlotte Concert Band, promises to make the Veterans Day holiday extra special this year in Indian Land.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the auditorium in the new Indian Land High School. The event is sponsored by the Lifelong Learning Club in Sun City Carolina Lakes, and is free and open to the public. A portion of any donations will go to the Indian Land High School Choir, which will perform at the event.

Trending Videos