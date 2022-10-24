“American Rhapsodies,” a tribute concert by the Charlotte Concert Band, promises to make the Veterans Day holiday extra special this year in Indian Land.
The event will take place at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at the auditorium in the new Indian Land High School. The event is sponsored by the Lifelong Learning Club in Sun City Carolina Lakes, and is free and open to the public. A portion of any donations will go to the Indian Land High School Choir, which will perform at the event.
ILHS Principal Kevin Miller, an Army veteran, will serve as announcer for the program.
The Charlotte Concert Band features 72 wind instruments and six percussionists to create an unforgettable musical experience.
Ten of the musicians are veterans themselves. They include Leslie Dix and Darryl Forney (Navy,) Philip Pugyan (Marine Corps,) Lester Franzen (Army National Guard,) Jim Coulson and Steve Jackson (USAF Air National Guard,) Casey Bork (Air Force) and Richard Siegel, Mike Zelver and Robert Johns (Army).
A number of Lancaster County residents also play in the band. They include Richard Dill, Ken Edmonds, Ron Elmore, John Herlihy, Robert Johns, Jim Koerth and Erin Moon-Kelly.
The band is directed by Drew Carter, who has held that position since 2012. Carter earned his bachelor of arts in music and master of arts in teaching at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill.
Under his direction in area secondary schools, young musicians have received numerous superior ratings in musical performance at adjudication events, as well as music festivals throughout the Southeast. Carter is now band director at J.M. Robinson High School in Concord, N.C.
The Lancaster County EMS Honor Guard will present the colors for the opening number, called “To the Colors” by John Prescott, a piece based on the traditional bugle call.
To further enhance the Veterans Day theme of the event, the Charlotte Concert Band will be joined by the Indian Land High School Choir, under the direction of Darby Periera, for two of the nine pieces to be played.
“Rhapsody in Blue,” by George Gershwin, will feature internationally recognized pianist Cynthia Lawing. Over the past three years, she has performed solo recitals in Chile, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, Germany, China and Taiwan.
In addition to her work as a soloist, Lawing is a member of a duo-piano team with Gloria Cook and a member of the Bechtler Chamber Music Ensemble, performing regularly in Charlotte and around the region.
The Lifelong Learning Club presents weekly programs for its members on a variety of topics. It also sponsors community outreach productions, such as this special concert and its annual scholarship award for seniors at Indian Land High School.
The concert, “American Rhapsodies,” will inspire a remembrance of old-fashioned patriotism, as it honors all who have served our country in times of peace and war.