LANCASTER — Mr. Andy Ray Belk, 50, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

He was born May 29, 1972, in Lancaster, the son of the late Ralph Andy Belk and Annette McInvaille Belk. He was the husband of Patricia “Trisha” Knight Belk. Andy loved hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. He was a big Clemson and Braves fan. Family was most important, and he dearly loved his wife, his girls, and his dogs, Molly and Max. Andy was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and treasurer.

