LANCASTER — Mr. Andy Ray Belk, 50, passed away Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
He was born May 29, 1972, in Lancaster, the son of the late Ralph Andy Belk and Annette McInvaille Belk. He was the husband of Patricia “Trisha” Knight Belk. Andy loved hunting, fishing and just being outdoors. He was a big Clemson and Braves fan. Family was most important, and he dearly loved his wife, his girls, and his dogs, Molly and Max. Andy was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and treasurer.
Andy is survived by his wife of 27 years, Trisha Belk; two daughters, Ally Belk Small (Trey) and Gracie Belk; his sister, Angie Terry (Scotty); three nieces, Ashton Robinson (Matt), Taylor McCarver (Braden) and Montana “Tana” Stroud (Jake); a nephew, Mack Lane; three great-nieces, Freya Lane, Trinity Lane and Serenity Lane; a great-nephew, Briggs Robinson; mother-in-law, Dorothy Knight; father-in-law, Alan Knight; sister-in-law, Lisa Lane (Greg); brother-in-law, Scott Knight (Mitch); and many great friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Annette Belk.
The celebration of life service for Andy was held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Trinity Baptist Church, 112 Chester Ave., Great Falls, officiated by the Rev. Chase Catledge. Burial will be private at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Trinity Baptist Church and other times at the home of Scotty and Angie Terry.
For those who wish, memorials may be donated to We Are Sharing Hope, 2215 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston, SC 29414.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster is caring for the family of Andy Belk.