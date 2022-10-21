KERSHAW — Angela Lea Rape Hargett, 58, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
KERSHAW — Angela Lea Rape Hargett, 58, died Monday, Oct. 17, 2022.
Service for family and friends is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at Bear Creek Park.
Angela was born Aug. 19, 1964, in Lancaster County, a daughter of Hal Rape Sr. and Carol Vick Rape of Lancaster.
Angela is survived by her parents; daughters, Tanya Renee Plyler Broach (Alex) of Kaneohe, Hawaii, and Leah Strickland of Kershaw; grandson, Jaxson Strickland; sister, Tracy Rape Michaw, and brother, Greg Rape, both of Lancaster; sister-in-law, Darlene Rape; and several nephews.
Angela was preceded in death by brothers, Hal Rape Jr. and Philip Rape.
Jerry Hartley Funeral Home.