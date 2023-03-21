LANCASTER — Mrs. Ann Hough Reynolds, 80, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Ann Hough Reynolds, 80, passed away Friday, March 17, 2023.
She was born Nov. 23, 1942, in Chester, daughter of the late Fred Hough and Martha Turner Hough.
Mrs. Reynolds is survived by her husband, Charles Edward “Eddie” Reynolds; niece, Macee Lay (Jim); and special friend, Dianne Belk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Tommy Hough; and sister, Carolyn Cannon.
Celebration of life service was 11 a.m. Monday, March 20, at Springdell Baptist Church. Burial followed at Lancaster Memorial Park.
The family received friends prior to the service.
Burgess Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.