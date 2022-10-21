Annie Ruth Carelock, 65, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Annie Ruth Carelock, 65, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.
Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at Crawford Funeral Home. Burial in New Zion Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Annie Ruth Carlock, a daughter of the late Joseph Jones and late Mary Elizabeth Grimes, was born Dec. 26, 1956, in Tarboro, N.C. She was married to Theodis Carelock.
Survivors include her husband of Lancaster; daughters, Tonya Hill and Kalissa Carelock; sisters, Margaret Scott, Lucy Lucas, Mary Whitehead and Jean Bell; brothers, Lonnie Grimes and Joseph Grimes; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Crawford Funeral Home is in charge.
Condolences to crawfh@comporium.net