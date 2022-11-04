U.S. veterans of foreign wars and military service will parade down Lancaster’s Main Street and take part in a ceremony as the county honors its hometown heroes today, Nov. 5.
The parade starts at noon at the Dunlap and Main streets.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
U.S. veterans of foreign wars and military service will parade down Lancaster’s Main Street and take part in a ceremony as the county honors its hometown heroes today, Nov. 5.
The parade starts at noon at the Dunlap and Main streets.
Lineup begins at 11 a.m. in the Historic Courthouse parking lot on Dunlap Street.
The parade will travel south on Main Street and end at the American Legions fairgrounds at 823 S. Main St., Lancaster.
The parade will include veterans and their families walking or riding in cars in honor of Veterans Day.
“We want to let them know we care about them and their service,” said Amy Harper with the Lancaster County Veterans Affairs Office.
The Veterans Affairs Office is hoping for many to come out to see the parade, and so are the veterans. “They like to see a good turnout,” Harper said.
After the parade, there will be a community event at the fairgrounds, sponsored by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Veterans Affairs Office.
It will feature vendors, food trucks and other special events to honor veterans.
The event, which lasts until 3 p.m., is free and open to the public.
Residents can honor local veterans by simply coming to the parade to cheer them on, and then staying for the afternoon event. “You see the importance of the flag and their sacrifice,” said Harper, who added that being a veteran simply means “freedom.”
Local schools will hold a number of Veterans Day events this week and the Friends of the Buford Massacre Battlefield will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Buford Massacre Battlefield.
See details in the Honoring Our Veterans section in the Wednesday paper.