Green Gardeners
The Friends of Andrew Jackson State Park and the Green Gardeners held an Arbor Day celebration at Andrew Jackson State Park on Saturday, Dec. 3.
Children of all ages were invited to come and learn about Arbor Day.
Although it was a wet celebration, a few children still came to help plant bulbs and decorate the park for the holidays.
Early heritage narcissus bulbs were planted at the Elizabeth Hutchinson Jackson marker.
Christmas tree decorations were made and hung on the Jackson magnolia tree, and a short lesson on Arbor Day was given in the park’s meeting house.
All in all, it was a fun, rainy Saturday afternoon.