In separate actions by separate councils, 138 city workers and some county firefighters are going to receive premium pay stipends through the American Rescue (American Rescue Plan Act) fund allocations.
Lancaster County Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday, Aug. 8, to pay 16 members of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department in Indian Land the maximum of $3,000 each, or $48,000 in total, for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is the right thing to do, the proper thing to do,” said County Councilman Larry Honeycutt. “These people deserve it and I am all for it.”
Following suit, Lancaster City Council unanimously passed a measure Tuesday, Aug. 9, to “reward the employees who maintained continuity of city operations during the pandemic,” in ARPA stipends and city reserve funds to qualifying workers, though its bonus amounts will vary.
There are multiple ways to spend ARPA funds, but local and state governments must meet federal guidelines for the projects to qualify. The money can be used for water, sewer, computer and information technology projects, as well as COVID-19 related expenses and premium pay for essential workers.
“We were able to make sure these monies were allocated in our budget process to address all of our employees,” said City Councilwoman Jackie Harris, who chairs the city’s finance committee. “All of our employees within the city were essential employees during that time.”
PVFD left out
Lancaster County Council voted in July 2021 to pay the $3,000 supplement to all first responders, as well as county firefighters, deputies, EMS workers, the coroner’s office, solid waste employees and E-911 dispatchers.
They had to work for more than 300 hours during to pandemic to be eligible for the premium. Many of them worked extra when coworkers got COVID-19 or were exposed to COVID-19. Convenience site workers also received an hourly raise.
“We appreciate what all our emergency services do,” said County Council Chairman Steve Harper. “They don’t take holidays. They work 365 days a year around the clock.”
However, 16 part-time firefighters from Pleasant Valley Fire Department never applied for the premium pay.
“There was a little misunderstanding, a discrepancy about the Pleasant Valley Fire Department eligibility for the premium pay,” said Lancaster County Administrator Dennis Marstall.
That confusion, he said, surrounded the part-time status of the firefighters and the lack of clear guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on the eligibility requirements in 2021, which was cleared up later.
Marstall said records show that the firefighters did work more than 300 hours each.
“Upon further review, they should’ve qualified based on the time frame for up to $3,000, based upon their work and employment,” Marstall said.
City workers
The city of Lancaster has earmarked $510,000 in the fiscal budget to pay the bonuses. Of that amount, $408,000 is coming from the $4.5 million in ARPA funding the city received. The remaining $102,000 is coming from reserve funds.
Under the city of Lancaster’s plan, current workers employed before March 19, 2021, will each receive $4,000 in premium pay. Employees hired between March 19, 2021, and March 19, 2022, will each receive $2,000 in premium pay.
A total of 117 city employees will receive $4,000 apiece and 21 employees will each get $2,000.
City Finance Director Kirk Medlin said the bonuses would be paid in two equal installments, the first on Aug. 19 and the second in early February 2023.
“This is in the budget. We, in essence, believe all people having to deal with the public during the pandemic were all essential employees,” said Lancaster Mayor Alston DeVenny.
Council on Aging, EMS bus
County Council members also passed separate resolutions that authorized ARPA money to buy a medically equipped 12-passenger mass transit emergency patient transport bus for Lancaster County EMS, as well as $18,000 in funding for the nonprofit Lancaster County Council for Aging.
The cost of the bus is roughly $975,000, which includes the bus itself, and getting it medically equipped.
EMS Director Clay Catoe discussed the bus with County Council members in July. It will be used for large-scale events, mass casualty situations and disasters.
Marstall noted that it will take about a year to get the bus ready and delivered.
The $18,000 earmarked for the Council on Aging will be used to help defray higher fuel costs, along with transportation and service support for the Lancaster Area Ride Service (LARS).
The ride service provides reasonably priced transportation access for county residents of all ages.
Lancaster County Council on Aging Director Kylie Craig spoke during the citizens comment portion of the Monday meeting.
Craig noted that the agency serves more than 450 seniors each week and delivers more than 7,500 meals each month. LARS, she said serves 120 clients each day and provides more than 2,000 trips a month, both in and out of the county.
Like other local agencies and businesses, Craig said the Council on Aging had been widely impacted by COVID-19.
“Unfortunately, our agency has had some inevitable hiccups…. It’s been a year of catch-up for us,” she said.
The county received a total of $19 million in ARPA funds and has allocated about $14 million of the amount to various eligible projects.
