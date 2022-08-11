In separate actions by separate councils, 138 city workers and some county firefighters are going to receive premium pay stipends through the American Rescue (American Rescue Plan Act) fund allocations.

Lancaster County Council unanimously approved a resolution Monday, Aug. 8, to pay 16 members of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department in Indian Land the maximum of $3,000 each, or $48,000 in total, for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

