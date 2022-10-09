A suspect has been arrested in a murder on Cedar Street in Lancaster last week.
Rodricas Demorrio Stewart, 39, of Lancaster turned himself in to the Lancaster Police Department on Sunday, Oct. 9.
David Lunn, 55, was found dead at the scene of the shooting at 310 Cedar Street on Thursday, Oct. 6. Police said they quickly developed Stewart as a suspect and obtained warrants for him.
Stewart, who is now in jail, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“We are thankful we were able to develop a suspect and resolve this case quickly,” said Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper.
“The continued partnership between the Lancaster Police Department, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the Multijurisdictional Violent Crime Task Force is an important resource that allows us to address violence in our community and offer closure to the family of the victim.”
