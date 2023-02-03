Arthur E. Cauthen Sr., 84, died on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
A son of the late Vertis Cauthen and late Gertia McNeely Cauthen, he was born Sept. 5, 1938, in Lancaster.
His funeral service was at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with burial in Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing was on Thursday, Feb. 2, at the funeral home.
Survivors include his wife, Whykiea Handy Cauthen of Tradesville; son, Adrian Cauthen; stepson, Frank Mitchell Jr.; two daughters, Robin Cauthen Hanks Shepard and Alissa Cauthen Woods; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
