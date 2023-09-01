To all gangbangers, who like to rob, murder and do other crimes: When you go before an earthly judge, you may get probation, early release or parole for good behavior.
But when you stand before the ultimate judge, there will be none of that.
The sentence will be eternal hellfire. No probation, no early release, no parole for good behavior. It will be forever.
So I beg you to change, before you face the ultimate judge. His name is Jesus.
God bless you all.
Carl Miles
Lancaster