ROCK HILL — The Indian Land High School swim teams looked strong in their season opening meet at the Rock Hill Aquatics Center.
Indian Land competed in a four-way meet with Northwestern, Andrew Jackson and Riverwalk Academy. Indian Land didn’t struggle with Andrew Jackson or Riverwalk, but had its closest scores against Region 3-4A foe Northwestern.
The Warriors boys beat Andrew Jackson, 106-22; Riverwalk, 119-9; but fell to Northwestern, 86-82. However, the Lady Warriors made up for it, beating Northwestern, 88-80; Andrew Jackson, 105-36; and Riverwalk, 122-5.
The Andrew Jackson boys beat Riverwalk, 94-30, and the Lady Vols won 70-6 against Riverwalk.
Indian Land won two of the six relay events – the girls and boys 200-yard medley relays. Individual winners for Indian Land were:
• Nicho Giraldo – boys 200-yard freestyle
• Bella Thorpe – girls 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly
• James Neely – boys 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke
• Katie Buehler – girls 100-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke
Individual winners for Andrew Jackson were:
• Ryder Lucas – boys 100-yard butterfly
• Brooke Carter – girls 100-yard breaststroke
Indian Land and Andrew Jackson each hit the pool next in a multi-team event Tuesday, Aug. 29, again in Rock Hill.