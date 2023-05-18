The Lancaster County Planning Commission approved the rezoning of land for a new Costco store planned for Indian Land.
The issue, to rezone the parcel from light industrial to regional business, passed by a 5-1 vote at the commission's Tuesday, May 16, meeting.
The issue now goes to the Lancaster County Council, where it must pass three readings, starting in June.
The issue took up the majority of the three-and-a-half-hour meeting, mostly discussing the store's setbacks, traffic signal locations and parking lot design.
County regulations say the store should be no more than 125 feet from the road, but officials with the company say they need the store set back more than that from a busy road like U.S. 521.
Eric Brann, Costco's real estate development director, said the store would be built on 3.5 acres of the 28 acres that were rezoned.
“We are a destination retailer,” Brann said. “The closer we move to the street, the more trouble we will have with the depth of the lot.”
The land is at 8918 Charlotte Highway between Hanover Drive and Possum Hollow Road on the northbound side of the road.
Yates Dunaway, senior vice president of Crosland Southeast, which is developing the site, said that the S.C. Department of Transportation requires that the store's setback be at least 250 feet from the road.
Crosland Southeast is developing The Exchange, which includes more than 700 apartments, a Lowes Foods grocer and 35,000 square feet of retail space, on 130 acres in the same area.
Crosland’s original plans set the 28-acre site aside for a business/industrial technical park, but the development agreement County Council approved in October 2021 for The Exchange allowed a big-box-warehouse-type business like Costco to be a part of the development.
According to documents filed earlier with the S.C. Department of Transportation and Lancaster County, the proposed Costco would be 151,000 square feet with a 24-pump gas station and nearly 800 parking spaces.
The Planning Commission also discussed where a possible traffic signal should be, either at the Possum Hollow Road intersection or at Hanover Drive.
Costco has 589 stores nationwide and 848 stores globally.