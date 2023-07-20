Connections are what make a community strong, and the United Way of Lancaster County marked 65 years of connections at its Celebration of Community on July 12.
The Arnold Room in USC Lancaster’s Bradley Building was full of smiles and hugs as members of the business and nonprofit sectors and other county residents came together to celebrate the work they have done together through the United Way.
“The United Way has been a connecting force for decades, and today’s Celebration of Community honors all of those Lancaster County residents who, through the years, gave of themselves – their energy, their time and their money, to make Lancaster County strong,” said local United Way Executive Director Holly Furr.
“We are encouraged by the hard work of those who have come before us and are dedicated to creating solutions to very real problems and connecting Lancaster County residents with ways to make a difference in our community as we move forward,” she said.
Attendees at the Celebration of Community were treated to an overview of United Way programs and honored donors and volunteers that contributed to the United Way’s impact in 2022-23.
UW volunteers, donors and staff are committed to addressing the most pressing needs faced by residents who struggle with issues such as housing, food insecurity, costs associated with prescriptions or tax returns, or any number of other challenges. By providing services that meet these needs and support individual growth, the United Way improves the health and connectivity of the overall community.
A display of historic articles and photos representing the work of the United Way highlighted the generations of people who gave their time to the United Way to improve the lives of the residents of Lancaster County.
The young men of G.E.N.T.S. from USC Lancaster’s TRiO program presented a check for $500 to United Way at the event. The group organized a basketball tournament to raise funds for the United Way’s programs. Their initiative and advocacy for the work of the United Way is greatly appreciated.
Awards presented
Several awards were given to various community members and organizations during the event. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office received the Chairman’s Award and Wendy Gianino was named Volunteer of the Year. Lisa Hallman and Beverly Gilliam with Lancaster County School District were named Campaign Coordinators of the Year. The city of Lancaster was awarded Campaign of the Year, Lancaster County government was awarded Community Partner of the Year and Chief Industries was awarded New Campaign of the Year.
Duke Energy and Lancaster County School District were inducted into the United Way Circle of Honor for increasing their ongoing support of the community through United Way’s Employee Giving Campaigns.
United Way also welcomed individual donors to the Palmetto Society in honor of their financial support — Tim and Lisa Hallman, Babette Sabia, DeAn Blanton, Kimberly Roberson, Rhonda W. Vincent, Richard and Donna Gibson, Larry W. Higgins, Marie Broome, Marvin Starks, Susan Knight, Demica Guy, Beverly Gilliam, William Morris and Merrio N. Morton.
About the United Way
The United Way of Lancaster County is working to advance the common good by focusing on education, financial stability and health, researching the most pressing needs in our local community to understand problems that affect real people. We bring together organizations and nonprofits, schools, businesses and community members to create community-wide solutions that eliminate the root causes of these problems. We invite you to be a part of the change. United, we can inspire hope and create opportunities for all in Lancaster County.