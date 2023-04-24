LANSPTS-04-26-23 LANC SOFTBALL Kaylynn Miller

Lancaster High School's Kaylynn Miller throws a pitch during the Lady Bruins game against Rock Hill High on Monday night.

 Eric Rowell

The Lancaster Lady Bruins softball team held off the Rock Hill Bearcats to pick up a close win.

Lancaster High School beat Rock Hill High, 11-10, on Monday, April 24, as the Lady Bruins improved to 11-8-1 overall on the season.

