The Lancaster Lady Bruins softball team held off the Rock Hill Bearcats to pick up a close win.
Lancaster High School beat Rock Hill High, 11-10, on Monday, April 24, as the Lady Bruins improved to 11-8-1 overall on the season.
Lancaster used a big fifth inning to score five runs and then added three more in the sixth, to continuously fight off Rock Hill.
Then came was a slugfest as the two teams combined for 21 runs and 18 hits. They also had five errors each defensively.
Rock Hill opened the game scoring one run in the top of the first, but Lancaster answered with two in the bottom of the inning.
The two teams traded runs in the second inning and then Rock Hill tied it in the third at 3-3, while the Lady Bruins failed to answer.
Rock Hill took a 5-3 lead in the top of the fifth, but Lancaster had a big bottom half of the inning to blow the game open.
Lancaster had three walks in the inning and two singles from KaSyah Stover and Kaylynn Miller to score five runs.
The bottom of the sixth was just as productive for Lancaster as the Lady Bruins scored off a Briana Cataldo triple and a Stover sacrifice.
Cataldo led the Lady Bruins at the plate, going 2-3 with an RBI. Miller went 2-4 with an RBI and Stover went 1-3 with two RBIs.
Miller got the win pitching, despite the rough defensive outing by the Lady Bruins.
Lancaster finishes its regular season at Fort Mill High on Thursday, April 27.
