Tap into your inner historian while learning all about traditional “ticking” and the art of designing stripes at a three-day weaving class this week at Andrew Jackson State Park.
Inspired by examples of historical stripes, as well as the warp currently being woven on the barn loom at the park, each student will design and weave a project using cotton yarn. The class will be using mostly the traditional blue and white yarns, with some additional “pop” colors to add if you wish.
If stripes just aren’t your thing, that’s OK. A striped warp easily converts to checks, or instructor Beth Melton is happy to discuss alternative project plans within the framework of the class.
Melton first touched a loom over 25 years ago at Historic Brattonsville. The experience of weaving on a 200-year-old loom was life-changing, to say the least. Since then, she has expanded her knowledge of textiles and the craft of weaving. She has taught privately and in the community for many years and taught the weaving class at Winthrop University from 2004-20. She continues to support and encourage weavers everywhere.
Students of all levels of experience are welcome to take part in the fellowship of weaving in this fun and informative weaving class. The class will be planning the project, warping and weaving using rigid-heddle looms, which are a perfect balance of simplicity, functionality and ease of use.
The class will be held in the Meeting House at Andrew Jackson State Park, 196 Andrew Jackson Park Road, Lancaster, as follows:
Wednesday, Aug. 2: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 3: 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 4: 9 a.m.-noon
Cost for the class is $225, which includes materials and instructional handouts. A deposit of $25 is required to register. The remaining $200 is due at the beginning of the class and may be paid with cash or check.
A positive attitude and a willingness to learn are essentials. Attendees may bring drinks, snacks and lunch. The Meeting House is equipped with a microwave and refrigerator.