Weaver Beth Melton teaches Kingsley Cook of Lake Wylie how to use a small loom during Lily Fest. Melton will lead a weaving class at Andrew Jackson State Park on Aug 2-4.

 Jane Alford

Tap into your inner historian while learning all about traditional “ticking” and the art of designing stripes at a three-day weaving class this week at Andrew Jackson State Park.

Inspired by examples of historical stripes, as well as the warp currently being woven on the barn loom at the park, each student will design and weave a project using cotton yarn. The class will be using mostly the traditional blue and white yarns, with some additional “pop” colors to add if you wish.