RICHBURG — The Lewisville High School Lions roared past the Buford Yellow Jackets, 49-0, in a last-minute schedule change.
The Yellow Jackets originally planned to face the McBee Panthers on the road Friday, Aug. 25. However, illness within the Panthers football team forced McBee to cancel, unable to compete.
The Yellow Jackets were left scrambling for an opponent, which they eventually found in Lewisville, winners of four state championships during the 1980s and '90s and a team that made a deep playoff run a year ago.
Despite being a smaller school, Lewisville fields a football team twice the size of Buford in terms of both physical size and number of players. Facing this huge disadvantage, the Yellow Jackets did not stand much of a chance.
After the last-minute schedule change, the game was further delayed due to the area’s heat wave.
Despite displaying dominance in every aspect of the game against Buford, Lewisville lost its season opener against Oceanside Collegiate Academy on the road. Against Buford, the game was over by halftime for the most part.
In the opening quarter, Lewisville scored four times to take a 28-0 lead into the second quarter. The Lions kept their foot on the gas, adding three more touchdowns to go up 49-0.
The second half was played under a running clock, based on the mercy rule established last year. There is a running clock if the scoring deficit is 42 points or greater.
Buford hopes to right the ship on the road against Lee Central High in its next outing Friday, Sept. 1, before a three-game home stand lasting through September.