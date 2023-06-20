LANCASTER — Mr. Jerry Brice Roof Sr., 71, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Piedmont Medical Center.

He was born March 19, 1952, in Chester, a son of the late Richard Allen Joe Roof and Roxxy Williams. Mr. Roof was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Culp Petroleum as a truck driver. Mr. Roof was an avid fisherman, loved to cook and listen to oldies music. He loved his family and enjoyed going camping. Mr. Roof was a volunteer fireman for Riverside Fire Department.