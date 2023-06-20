LANCASTER — Mr. Jerry Brice Roof Sr., 71, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Piedmont Medical Center.
He was born March 19, 1952, in Chester, a son of the late Richard Allen Joe Roof and Roxxy Williams. Mr. Roof was of the Baptist faith. He retired from Culp Petroleum as a truck driver. Mr. Roof was an avid fisherman, loved to cook and listen to oldies music. He loved his family and enjoyed going camping. Mr. Roof was a volunteer fireman for Riverside Fire Department.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, at Lancaster Funeral Home.
Mr. Roof is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Riggins Roof of the home; two sons, Jerry “JB” Brice Roof Jr. and his wife, Yvonne, of Gaston and Allen Lee Roof and his wife, Susan, of Lancaster; a daughter, Cathy Roof Ford and her husband, Steven, of Spartanburg; nine grandchildren, Amanda Lumsden, Sherry Crawford, Griffin Oertel, Dawny Madden, Katy Outen, Deanna Roof, Trevor Roof, Cade Hill and Zachariah Garrison; and five great-grandchildren.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mr. Roof.