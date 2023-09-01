Mr. Howard Cunningham, 85, of Heath Springs, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
Mr. Howard Cunningham, 85, of Heath Springs, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023.
He was the son of the late Curtis Sr. and Elaine Graham Cunningham.
Howard retired from Springs Industries as a mechanic in the engineering department.
Left to cherish fond memories are five siblings, Leon Cunningham, Alfredia Wright, Vertie Jackson, Cynthia Clear-Booker and Arrelia McClurkin.
His funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Stewart Funeral Home, with burial in the Cedar Creek AME Zion Church Cemetery. The funeral service will be conducted by the Rev. Jerusha Gaither.
Sign the online registry at stewartfuneralhomesc.com.