Lancaster High School sophomore Quincy Bend has made history.
Bend won the state championship in the 110-meter hurdles in a time of 14.74, which is believed to be the first individual state title in track at the school in 25 years, according to Bruins’ track coach Nathanael Williams.
As a team, Lancaster finished 11th overall with 26 points in the 4A state meet May 19 at Lower Richland High School in Hopkins.
Lancaster took six athletes – four boys and two girls – to the event. The boys team brought home four top-five finishes.
Beside the 110-meter hurdles, Bend finished 11th in the 400-meter hurdles. Juelz Mickles finished third in the 100-meter in 10.93 and fourth in the 200-meter in 22.08. Matthew Prete finished fourth in the 3,200-meter in 9:30.
For the Lancaster girls, Latrice Brown finished 14th in the 200 in 26.42 and Brianna Waiters finished 14th in the long jump, leaping 15-4.5.
Indian Land also competed at the 4A state meet in three events. Bellamy Bangoura finished 13th in the 400 in 1:01 and Sahara Fosu finished 11th in the triple jump, totaling 33-2. The Lady Warriors' 4x400 relay team finished 15th in 4:19.
In the 2A meet at Spring Valley High School in Columbia, also held May 19, both Andrew Jackson and Buford high schools had small contingencies.
The Volunteers boys team had two individuals and one relay team. Isaac Blackmon-Wilson finished seventh in the high jump, clearing 6-2, and Judah Nash finished 13th in the 3,200 in 10:32. The Vols' 4x100 relay team was ninth in 43.93. Andrew Jackson's only girl at the meet was D’mya Wade, who finished 14th in the long jump with a leap of 14-7.25.
Two girls from Buford competed in the state meet. Eden Krenzin was 10th in the triple jump in 32-5, and Jakayla Richardson finished 16th in the discus with a throw of 73 feet.