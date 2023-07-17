LANCASTER — Mrs. Rosemary Haynie Warner, 89, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at White Oak Manor.
LANCASTER — Mrs. Rosemary Haynie Warner, 89, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at White Oak Manor.
She was born Oct. 13, 1933, in Temple, Texas, a daughter of the late Arvin Ernest Haynie and Sarah Presley Haynie.
Mrs. Warner is survived by her son and two daughters.
Notes to the family may be made at www.lancasterfuneralhome.com.
Lancaster Funeral Home & Cremation Service is serving the family of Mrs. Warner.