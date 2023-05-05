Mary Josephine James Gaither, 97, died Sunday, April 30, 2023.
She was born to the late Isaac and Beulah Thompson James. She was married to the late Felmon Gaither.
Survivors are three daughters, Gwendolyn Cunningham, Ann Cureton and Dannette Gaither; one son, Mack “Butch” Gaither Sr.; one sister, Margaret Stover; 23 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Her funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Pleasant Ridge Presbyterian Church. Burial will be in the Messiah Presbyterian Church USA Cemetery.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Friday at Stewart Funeral Home.