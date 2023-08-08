A community came together July 25 for the children at the Lancaster County Community Center on East Meeting Street. More than 100 residents, including community leaders, law enforcement officers and church members, gathered in a show of support for Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.
The diverse group dined together and listened as community partners shared accounts of their contributions during the first year and a half of the program.
Project Director Sh’Kur Francis welcomed everyone with his rich, reverent tone, making clear his hope for the evening that began with a meal.
Looking over the large crowd, he said, “We want to say thank you for coming for this time to connect as friends and as family and also as neighbors.”
He reminded them the night was for socializing, learning and accountability.
The zone
Lancaster Promise Neighborhood is a federally funded five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Education. It is the first Promise Neighborhood program to be funded by the USDOE in South Carolina.
The zone is 6.2 square miles of focus, encompassing the attendance areas for Clinton Elementary, A.R. Rucker Middle and Lancaster High schools. It is composed of some of the poorest neighborhoods in the state. The median household income in the project’s footprint is $31,870.
Pipeline of services
Promise Neighborhood’s mission is to provide whatever it takes to ensure every child living in the designated school zone has the opportunity for success. On display at the meet and greet were partners who deliver the services supporting the students from cradle to career.
Even before a baby is born, The Children’s Council provides prenatal and parenting education to families. Early Childhood Education includes home visits to 50 households twice each week.
Lancaster County Partners for Youth sponsors a 14-week program called Families Strengthening Families, which meets two times each week. Families enjoy a meal, learn communication skills and healthy coping strategies.
These agencies provide services for Promise Neighborhood: Lancaster County School District, Call Me Beauty, Community Powerhouse, Counseling Services of Lancaster, United Way of Lancaster County, Lancaster County Health Department, USC Lancaster, The Children’s Council, Catawba Mental Health, First Steps of Lancaster County and Tri County Christian Foundation.
Lancaster County Partners for Youth is the grant recipient and fiscal agent for Lancaster Promise Neighborhood.
Extended day
The extended day program is the backbone of Promise Neighborhood. Not only do the students benefit academically, but they develop study habits, learn communication and teamwork.
Data shows that students participating in the extended day program had a decline in negative and disruptive behavior reports over the last year. The three schools in the zone had an average of 60% fewer such incidents.
The extended day program allows students to choose academic enrichment sessions, as well as participate in fitness and healthy eating classes. The courses are taught after school and run until 7 or 7:30 p.m. each day. Exposure courses allow students to explore trades or skills not normally offered in the regular curriculum.
Angela Woodward, extended day liaison, said the courses offered after school at Clinton provide opportunities the kids might not otherwise have.
“Dance is expensive,” she said. “And now these babies get to dance.”
Call Me Beauty and Community Powerhouse offer life lessons to girls and boys, respectively, helping them navigate challenges and linking them with adult mentors.
“We are an organization that works to spark hope, ignite optimism and create the currents for a brighter future for those young men,” said the Rev. AnThony Pelham, founder and CEO of Community Powerhouse.
United Way is planning to place seven onsite case managers or “success coaches” to directly address student academic needs and Catawba Mental Health is placing three clinicians to provide student and family support at the three target schools.
Support for college
Promise Neighborhood partners with USCL to provide academic summer camps, SAT preparation and a bridge program to prepare graduating students for college life.
More support
Heath Springs Mayor Eddie Moore and Dr. Zora Denson, the town’s director of community relations, attended the event.
“I am all for doing whatever it takes and we know that this empowerment zone stretches further than Lancaster, so Heath Springs is certainly wanting to lend its service and be a part of it,” Denson said. “We have children there and we have children who are at-risk and underserved, so we certainly want to make sure we are a part of what is going on here in Lancaster. I am here as an advocate and a supporter.”
Lancaster Police Chief Don Roper attended the event, as well as two veteran officers.
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Hirtle and Lancaster Police Capt. Dwayne Davis, who have both served in law enforcement for over 25 years, stressed the importance of community involvement.
“There will be times there will be issues, but if you have a strong community involvement, it makes it a lot easier to deal with those issues,” Davis said.
Lancaster City Councilwoman Jackie Harris stressed the importance of community for the sake of the children.
“We have to understand that working together works,” Harris said. “So as we move forward with Promise Neighborhood, we have to understand that we put the children first.”
Community concerns
One man expressed his fear of censorship creeping into the schools, limiting the teaching of Black history. Another man, a brick mason by trade, suggested teaching marketable skills, such as carpentry and electricity, in the extended day program. Heath Springs and Kershaw residents expressed hope the program would one day be in their schools.
Drop off school supplies
Chick-fil-A held a fundraiser Aug. 2, with 20% of receipt totals going to Lancaster Promise Neighborhood. During the month of August, it is collecting school supplies for the zone. A collection bin is in the restaurant at 901 S.C. 9 Bypass for residents to donate items.
Next work day
Promise Neighborhood’s next Community Work Day is from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Sept. 16, at Glorious Resurrection Ministries at 289 Brooklyn Ave.
For more information on Lancaster Promise Neighborhood, its partners and events, visit its Facebook page or website, www.lpnsc.org.