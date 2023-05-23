Betty Louise Clark, 67, died Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Betty Louise Clark, 67, died Saturday, May 13, 2023.
A daughter of the late the late William B. Clark and the late Merita M. Clark, she was born March 14, 1956, in Lancaster.
Her funeral service was held Friday, Friday, May 19, at Crawford Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Cauthen. Burial was in I.C. Clinton Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing was Thursday, May 18, at the funeral home.
Survivors include three daughters, Lakaba Clark of Columbia, Maysa Blackmon of Lancaster, Porsha Reed of Charleston; two brothers, Lewis Clark of Charleston, Micheal Clark of Lancaster; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Send condolences to crawfh@comporium.net.