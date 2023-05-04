KERSHAW — In a battle of longtime Lancaster County rivals, Andrew Jackson High School had just enough to edge Buford High in the second round of the 2A boys soccer playoffs.
The host Volunteers topped the Jackets, 2-1, in the Wednesday, May 3, match.
The Vols, the runner-up to Buford in regular-season Region V play, used the victory to advance to battle Oceanside Collegiate Academy of Charleston in the third round.
Thanks to some late-match heroics, Andrew Jackson kept its season alive after snapping at 1-1 tie. Vols sophomore striker Rylan Bowers converted on a penalty kick to give them a 2-1 lead.
Bowers’ penalty kick came after a Vols teammate was fouled in the box.
“I really was proud of the effort,” said Andrew Jackson head coach Will Brice. “It was a tough, hard-fought match, which we were able to pull out. Buford is a good team and those guys play very hard.”
Bowers gave the Vols an early lead with a goal off an assist from AJ Wlejleh.
Andrew Jackson held a 1-0 lead at the half, but Buford answered to tie the match as Jackets right halfback Aaron Morris tallied.
From that point, the match stayed even until Bowers tallied on the penalty kick after the foul in the box.
“The match was so intense and I felt it was headed to overtime, but AJ converted after the foul and stayed on top for the win,” said Buford head coach B.J. Griffin.
Andrew Jackson assistant coach McCullough Ardrey lauded the play of Vols center back Carson Brice.
“Our defensive effort was tough and Carson stepped up with strong play,” Ardrey said. “It took a total team effort to pull it out.”
Vols head coach Will Brice said the match featured an intense crowd.
“Both teams and their fans were into the match, and the atmosphere was what you want when two rivals go at it with high stakes on the line in the playoffs,” he said.
During regular-season play, each team won on its home field.
Buford won 5-3 at Jackets Stadium and Andrew Jackson captured a 2-1 win at Volunteer Stadium in the rematch.
The Wednesday match was a stark contrast to the lopsided matches the teams experienced Monday.
Buford, the regular-season Region V-2A champion, decked Wade Hampton of Hampton, 9-1, at home. Andrew Jackson blanked Marion High School, 12-0.
“I was proud of our guys for fighting to the end and pulling out a big victory,” Brice said.
Griffin also saluted his team.
“It was a great match with a lot of back and forth, and the way it should be when rivals go at it,” he said. “We were disappointed to lose and see our season end, but we left it all out there and put it on the line.”