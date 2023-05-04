LANSPTS-05-06-23 SOCCER

Buford High School keeper Landon Williams stops a shot from Andrew Jackson High's Rylan Bowers during their May 3 second-round playoff match.

 Gwynn Leaird

KERSHAW — In a battle of longtime Lancaster County rivals, Andrew Jackson High School had just enough to edge Buford High in the second round of the 2A boys soccer playoffs.

The host Volunteers topped the Jackets, 2-1, in the Wednesday, May 3, match.

Trending Videos