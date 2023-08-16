The Buford Yellow Jackets are a young team this year, but with that have some experienced senior leadership in players like Aaron Morris.
Morris, 17, is a handful of Buford seniors looking to get the team back to the playoffs, and possibly win a Region 5 crown.
“We aren’t where we need to be right now, but with this team, we are young,” Morris said. “There are a lot of first- and second-year players, and they are going to need a lot of leadership. I am looking to be that guy taking on that leadership role.”
Morris said he doesn’t feel any added pressure in taking on that role.
“There is no added pressure,” he said. “I am confident in everyone that steps on the field with me and I trust them.”
Buford head coach Joe Watson said Morris is a true leader.
“He demands perfection of himself and those around him,” he said.
Morris has been playing football since he was 6 years old. Morris said he has grown up watching the sport and likes the thrill of it.
“When I was younger, growing up, I would come to watch football games,” he said. “It teaches you so much about life. It shows you leadership, being responsible, taking care of one another.”
Morris also plays basketball and soccer for Buford, but considers football his first love.
When Morris isn’t playing a sport for Buford, he is hunting, specifically looking for deer. He said bagging a deer gives him the same rush as playing football.
“Whenever you run out on the field for Friday night lights, it's the same as seeing a big buck running across a field,” he said.
On the field, Morris will be used in multiple positions for the Yellow Jackets. He will be playing linebacker, safety and cornerback on defense and, on offense, he will be either running the ball or catching it. Morris said he prefers to be on offense and feels like he is better with the ball in his hands.
Watson said Morris will even play special teams as well.
“There is no telling where he will be,” Watson said. “He has to touch the ball X amount of times in this game.”
Personally, Morris said he is still waiting for a college offer to come in for football; one of his goals is to get a scholarship offer this fall.
“I think I am close,” he said. “I have coaches looking at me and talking to me.”
Watson said that whoever chooses Morris is getting a proven commodity.
“He is a leader and when it happens, someone is getting a steal,” he said.