Aaron Morris will be a key player in Buford's offense and defense during the 2023 season.

 Mac Banks

The Buford Yellow Jackets are a young team this year, but with that have some experienced senior leadership in players like Aaron Morris.

Morris, 17, is a handful of Buford seniors looking to get the team back to the playoffs, and possibly win a Region 5 crown.