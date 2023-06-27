IDLNWS-07-05-23 SENIOR CENTER 1

Lancaster County Council on Aging Executive Director Kylie Craig held a meeting at the Del Webb Library in Indian Land on June 26. The room was packed with  seniors, leading to overflow seating and a second meeting session. 

 Haley Jones

Indian Land senior citizens still do not have a senior center for activities and resources — unlike Lancaster, Kershaw and Heath Springs. About 115 concerned residents came to an interest indicator meeting to ask questions and hear updates.

“I only expected 20 people (to show up), so I didn’t print enough flyers,” said Kylie Craig, executive director of the Lancaster County Council on Aging (LCCOA).