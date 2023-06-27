Indian Land senior citizens still do not have a senior center for activities and resources — unlike Lancaster, Kershaw and Heath Springs. About 115 concerned residents came to an interest indicator meeting to ask questions and hear updates.
“I only expected 20 people (to show up), so I didn’t print enough flyers,” said Kylie Craig, executive director of the Lancaster County Council on Aging (LCCOA).
Craig said word of the Q&A session Monday, June 26, spread like wildfire, causing the turnout at the Del Webb Library to fill up an entire meeting room, with overflow waiting in the hallway for a second session.
“I am ecstatic that we have this kind of turnout,” Craig said. “There’s voice in numbers. We clearly have the need, just based on a one-time meeting that we just threw a dart at the wall and picked a calendar date with no real marketing strategy.”
A senior center in Indian Land would operate as an information and resource hub for seniors, while also providing enrichment activities. Some examples include blood pressure checks, technology lessons, health-care fairs, live bands, line dancing and Tai Chi classes.
What’s the holdup?
Several factors are keeping Indian Land from getting its own senior center — like staff turnover at LCCOA. Craig assumed her role as executive director in April 2021, after starting there as volunteer coordinator at the end of 2020.
Craig has a master’s in gerontology and geriatric care management. She is also a certified dementia practitioner and a board-certified dementia educator.
She blames the staff changes for the loss of the senior center's site in the Indian Land Recreation Center, where it was located before the rec center's renovation began in June 2021.
“The new rec center has been renovated and it’s beautiful, and we thought we had a slot in there,” Craig said. “Unfortunately, with all the turnover in the county, and the turnover at our organization, that was told to me when I assumed this position, but that was not communicated to the county. There’s nothing in writing that states that they have to let us in the recreation center.”
Another issue is that the LCCOA is an independent nonprofit, with no county affiliation, despite its name. Craig said the county does help fund the transportation program (LARS), but does not financially supplement any specific senior support services.
Craig said Chris Clouden, the county's new Parks and Recreation Department, director, has “been phenomenal,” while trying to help Craig find a suitable space.
Additionally, renting in Indian Land is a major expense. Craig said that pre-COVID, rent for a building was $4,000 a month, which is bound to be more expensive today.
“It’s just not feasible for us as an organization to tote that burden of rent right now,” Craig said.
Outlining needs
Craig said there are a couple of “must-haves” in order for a space to operate as a senior center. The space must be ADA-compliant, have a kitchen for serving meals, have a meeting room separate from the kitchen with a minimum capacity of 30 people, have restrooms, parking and television access.
The space or spaces (if split across different days) need to be within a reasonable distance of one another to manage transportation costs and time. Craig said if two Indian Land churches were willing to split the days of the week to accommodate seniors in the area, that could work.
The only obstacle with renting a church space is that LCCOA would have to leave the premises for funerals, per state mandate. Craig said she couldn’t close LCCOA’s operations for funerals on short notice.
Craig said people can help by sending any space leads to her, showing up to volunteer and utilizing existing services to show a need.
Citizen’s perspective
Sun City Carolina Lakes resident Doris Ellerbe expressed the urgent need for medical assistance for seniors.
“There’s just no organization and I’m just disappointed in a place like Charlotte and here in Indian Land, being as massive as it is, and being as open and out front and progressive, not having any more attention to their seniors,” she said.
“And guess what — there’s more seniors coming,” Ellerbe said. “They’re building more senior facilities, so if they can’t accommodate us, what are they going to do when the others come in?”
Ellerbe said she feels terrible for seniors who do not have family or extended family in the area that can help them with life issues, whether it’s online banking or medical abuse.
Craig said while centers and programs may exist for seniors in Indian Land, the availability of economically friendly programs for low-income seniors is in short supply. Many of the existing senior programs and centers in Indian Land are in retirement and age-restricted communities and available only to their residents.
What about the $2.9 million?
The Council on Aging is slated to receive $2.9 million for an Indian Land Senior Center from the 2020 capital project sales tax referendum, but that money may be a long time coming.
The 14 approved capital projects, totaling $68,092,276, are ranked by needs-based priority through the county. The Indian Land Senior Center is listed in last place.
According to the county, “the sales tax funds may be used to bond projects, or to fund projects on a pay-as-you-go schedule.”
The detention center will be bonded for $30,133,800 and is first on the list. The rest of the projects will be funded chronologically as funds become available over the tax's seven-year time span, which ends in May 2029.
The county is under state mandate from the S.C. Department of Corrections to generate additional capacity at the detention center. The rest of the rankings were determined by a six-member Capital Project Sales Tax Committee, set by S.C. state law.