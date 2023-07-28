LANCASTER — Mr. Eric Mason Rhyner, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
He was born March 19, 1934, in Lancaster, a son of the late Charles Sturgis Rhyner and the late Daisy Wright Rhyner. He was the loving husband of Margie Oliver Rhyner. Mr. Rhyner was a brick mason for 46 years. He loved working, watching TV, gardening and fishing. Mr. Rhyner was a longtime member of Hyde Park Baptist Church, where he enjoyed serving and being with his church family. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Mr. Rhyner is survived by his wife of 71 years, Margie Rhyner; his two sons, Mike Rhyner (Kimberly) of Lancaster and Joel Rhyner (Davlyn) of Myrtle Beach; three grandchildren, Cayce Rhyner (Suzanna), Seth Rhyner (Shemmy) and Lee Rhyner (Lisa); three great-grandchildren, Christian Rhyner, Allison Rhyner and Ethan Rhyner; three bonus great-grandchildren, Lilly, Adrien and Kayla; his brother, Joseph “Joe” Rhyner of Reidville; and a large extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Daisy Rhyner; six brothers, Charles Rhyner, Sam Rhyner, David Rhyner, Richard Rhyner Sr., Lathan Rhyner and George “Marion” Rhyner; five sisters, Margaret McCorkle, Edith Cherry, Ruth Gaston, Carolyn Rhyner and Doris Plyler.
The celebration of life service for Mr. Rhyner was 3 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Hyde Park Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Charlie Simpson. The family received friends from 2 to 3 p.m., one hour before the service in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wished, memorial contributions were made to Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries, P.O. Box 1178, Greenwood, SC 29648-1178; or to a charity of ones choosing.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory of Lancaster cared for the family of Mr. Mason Rhyner.