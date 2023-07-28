LANCASTER — Mr. Eric Mason Rhyner, 89, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

He was born March 19, 1934, in Lancaster, a son of the late Charles Sturgis Rhyner and the late Daisy Wright Rhyner. He was the loving husband of Margie Oliver Rhyner. Mr. Rhyner was a brick mason for 46 years. He loved working, watching TV, gardening and fishing. Mr. Rhyner was a longtime member of Hyde Park Baptist Church, where he enjoyed serving and being with his church family. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.